Sharp rise in day temperatures in Telangana

The past four days have seen rising day temperatures across Telangana, with summer round the corner. The temperatures are higher than the corresponding period last year.

The in-charge Director at the India Meteorological Centre here, Y.K. Reddy told The Hindu that the rise in day temperatures were recorded since February 20. On an average, the rise was 3 to 4 degrees celsius against normal.

He described the trend as normal during the transition from winter to summer. Since the summer effectively begins from March 1 by meteorological parameters, any variation from normal up to plus five degrees celsius during the transition period was not significant. The normal temperature was determined on a 30-year scale.

On Sunday, Hyderabad recorded 37.2 degree C (33.5 degree C last year on February 24), Hanamkonda 36.5 degree C (33.5 degree C), Nizamabad 38.5 degree C (36.2 degree C) and Ramagundam 37.6 degree C (35.6 degree C).

Maximum temperature

Maximum temperature on Monday is likely to be above normal by 2 to 3 degree C at many places over Telangana. The trough at 0.9 km above mean sea level from Chhattisgarh to north interior Karnataka now ran from interior Odisha to east central Arabian sea across south Chhattisgarh, Telangana and north interior Karnataka. Mr. Reddy said the Meteorological Centre would put out a bulletin this week on the prospects of summer and the precautions to be observed by people.