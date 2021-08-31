Sharmila’s hunger strike in Gajwel

Hyderabad

President of YSRTP Y.S. Sharmila participated in a day-long hunger strike against posts left vacant by the State government. Every Tuesday, Ms. Sharmila has been participating in dharnas. This week she chose Anantaraopally in Gajwel mandal. She consoled the family of Koppula Raju, who had committed suicide a few months ago as he could not get a government job. After garlanding the statue of the late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, she started her fast. She decided to continue her fight till the jobless get justice.


