Sharmila to resume “Praja Prasthanam” padayatra on February 2

January 27, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau

Decks have been cleared for the resumption of YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president Y.S. Sharmila’s “Praja Prasthanam” padayatra in Narsampet constituency of Warangal district from February 2.

Police have granted permission to the padayatra with 15 conditions, YSRTP sources said.

Though the organisers sought permission to resume the foot march from January 28, the police, however, accorded permission to hold the padayatra from Thursday with certain conditions, sources added.

The padayatra will resume at Shankaramma Thanda in Narsampet constituency, where it was stopped by the police citing law and order problems in November last year.

Ms. Sharmila had completed 3,512 km of padayatra so far across the length and breadth of the State.

Her padayatra is expected to be concluded after reaching 4,000-km mark in Palair constituency in Khammam district in the third week of February.

