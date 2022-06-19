Sharmila to contest from Palair constituency

YSR Telangana party (YSRTP) president Y.S. Sharmila announced that she would contest the next Assembly elections from Palair constituency in Khammam district.

She made the announcement on Sunday at a meeting with key functionaries of the YSRTP, as part of her ongoing Praja Prasthanam padayatra near Mujjugudem, in Nelakondapalli mandal.

The announcement comes at a time when the YSRTP has set it sights on Khammam district, considered as the political nerve centre of south Telangana, bordering Andhra Pradesh well ahead of the next Assembly polls due in 2023.

Addressing party cadres, she called upon them to work tirelessly to ensure a landslide victory with a record margin.

“Let the flag of YSRTP fly high in Palair constituency and ensure YSR’s welfare-oriented and pro-people regime heralds from Palair,” said Ms. Sharmila amid loud cheers from the cadre.

“I have walked 1,300 km as part of my padayatra so far. It is your support and encouragement that is propelling my march,” she added.

“I have decided to contest the next Assembly polls from Palair as per people’s desire,” she added.

She strongly condemned the reported ‘adverse comments’ made by Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on her and her father YSR at a meeting held in Khammam a few days ago.