Sharmila to address public meeting in Khammam today

YSR’s daughter to take Sankalpam under the aegis of her mother Y.S. Vijayamma

Political circles in the erstwhile composite Khammam district are abuzz with excitement over “Sankalpa Sabha”, the public meeting scheduled to be addressed by Sharmila seeking to bring “Rajanna Rajyam” (pro-poor and welfare regime) to Telangana, in this fort town on Friday.

The public meeting, according to the admirers of former Chief Minister of the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh late Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy (YSR), would prove to be a turning point in Telangana’s politics as late YSR’s daughter Ms Sharmila is expected to announce the launch date of her new political party at Sankalpa Sabha.

Ms Sharmila had extensively toured the old undivided Khammam district during her “Maro Praja Prasthanam”, a State-wide walkathon, in 2013.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) headed by Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy, now the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, had won one MP and three MLA seats in the old undivided Khammam district in the maiden Assembly elections in Telangana in 2014.

However, the YSRCP suffered a setback following the switch over of the four elected representatives of the party to the ruling TRS, subsequently.

Ms Sharmila’s scheduled visit to Khammam, considered as the political nerve centre of south Telangana, on Friday is being viewed as a well-crafted strategy to mobilise the admirers of YSR to carry forward “YSR’s legacy.”Meanwhile, outlining the arrangements for Friday’s Sankalpa Sabha, former YSRCP Telangana State president K Raghava Reddy told newsmen here on Thursday that the stipulated COVID-19 safety precautions will be strictly followed during the public meeting slated for 5 p.m. on Friday.

He said Ms Sharmila will take "Sankalpam" under the aegis of her mother Ms Y S Vijayamma to take forward YSR’s legacy and usher in “Rajanna Rajyam” in Telangana.

He slammed the TRS government for allegedly failing to deliver on its promises to unemployed youth and other sections of society.

He charged the BJP-led Central government with meting out a raw deal to Telangana in all spheres of development.