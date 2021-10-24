Sharmila questions TRS on KG to PG free education scheme

‘Except KCR’s family, no one in the State is happy’

Chief of YSR Telangana Party Y.S. Sharmila made controversial comments on Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao comparing the governance to raising donkeys and accused him of sleeping in the farm house, leaving people in the lurch.

On the fourth day of her padayatra on Saturday, she walked for 12.1 kms from Poshettyguda to Nagaram in Maheshwaram mandal. During her interaction with the people, she asked whether they were happy with the government that has cheated people on KG to PG free education, unemployment dole, rising fuel prices.

According to a statement from the party, some youngsters couldn’t control their tears while explaining how they had become a burden on the parents without any jobs. They allegedly complained that double bed room houses just remained a promise while pensions are denied on one pretext or the other.

Reacting to people's woes, Ms. Sharmila alleged that except KCR’s family, no one in the State is happy. The Chief Minister made money in the name of irrigation projects and he is spending entire State’s money and resources on few constituencies. She said Mr. Rao should explain how much the State government is drawing from the rising fuel prices, instead of just blaming the Centre.

She said YS Rajashekhar Reddy government constructed 46 lakh houses in just five years and brought Arogyasri, bringing corporate hospital treatment to poor people. She promised free education and free medical facility to all if voted to power.