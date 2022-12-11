Sharmila admitted to hospital

December 11, 2022 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

YSRTP chief responding well to treatment

The Hindu Bureau

YSR Telangana Party president Y.S. Sharmila undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: pti

YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president Y.S. Sharmila, who was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in the city early on Sunday by the police after her health condition deteriorated due to the indefinite fast against ‘denial’ of permission to her Praja Prasthanam padayatra, is responding well to treatment.

The YSRTP chief was shifted to the hospital from the fasting site at the party headquarters near her Lotus Pond residence by a strong posse of police personnel at around 1 a.m.

Ms. Sharmila was admitted with low blood pressure, weakness, and giddiness, said a medical bulletin issued by Apollo Hospitals.

She was also found to have severe oliguria, high anion gap metabolic acidosis and pre-renal azotemia. She is currently undergoing treatment, responding appropriately and is expected to be discharged later on Sunday or Monday morning, the bulletin said.

