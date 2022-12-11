  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Full list of semifinal matches, timings, dates, live streaming details

Sharmila admitted to hospital

YSRTP chief responding well to treatment

December 11, 2022 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
YSR Telangana Party president Y.S. Sharmila undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday.

YSR Telangana Party president Y.S. Sharmila undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: pti

YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president Y.S. Sharmila, who was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in the city early on Sunday by the police after her health condition deteriorated due to the indefinite fast against ‘denial’ of permission to her Praja Prasthanam padayatra, is responding well to treatment.

The YSRTP chief was shifted to the hospital from the fasting site at the party headquarters near her Lotus Pond residence by a strong posse of police personnel at around 1 a.m.

Ms. Sharmila was admitted with low blood pressure, weakness, and giddiness, said a medical bulletin issued by Apollo Hospitals.

She was also found to have severe oliguria, high anion gap metabolic acidosis and pre-renal azotemia. She is currently undergoing treatment, responding appropriately and is expected to be discharged later on Sunday or Monday morning, the bulletin said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.