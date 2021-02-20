Sharjah-bound passenger held at Rajiv gandhi International Airport

HYDERABAD

20 February 2021 10:57 IST

Asif Ahmed Khan was in the possession of undocumented foreign currencies equivalent to ₹9,77,441.

A 23-year-old Sharjah-bound passenger was detained by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, in the wee hours of February 19 for possessing various foreign currencies without valid documents.

Sources at CISF said currencies equivalent to ₹9,77,441 was found with Asif Ahmed Khan while conducting baggage checks. A resident of Jahanuma in the old city, Khan was scheduled to board Air Arabia flight no G9 459.

He was handed over to Customs officials for further investigation. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Customs Act against Khan before he was let off.

