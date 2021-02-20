Hyderabad

Sharjah-bound passenger held at Rajiv gandhi International Airport

Sources at CISF said currencies equivalent to ₹9,77,441 was found with Asif Ahmed Khan while conducting baggage checks.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 23-year-old Sharjah-bound passenger was detained by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, in the wee hours of February 19 for possessing various foreign currencies without valid documents.

Sources at CISF said currencies equivalent to ₹9,77,441 was found with Asif Ahmed Khan while conducting baggage checks. A resident of Jahanuma in the old city, Khan was scheduled to board Air Arabia flight no G9 459.

He was handed over to Customs officials for further investigation. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Customs Act against Khan before he was let off.

Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 20, 2021 11:00:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/sharjah-bound-passenger-held-at-rajiv-gandhi-international-airport/article33886051.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY