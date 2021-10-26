Shaikpet flyover racing towards completion

It is being built as part of the Strategic Road Development Plan with an expenditure of ₹ 335 crore

The western part of the city will soon don one more infrastructural feather in its cap, with near completion of the flyover at Shaikpet.

Being built as part of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) with an expenditure of ₹ 335 crore, the two-way flyover was intended to bring down traffic congestion on the stretch between Rethi Bowli and Gachibowli, which is an intermediate ring road between Inner Ring Road and Outer Ring Road.

With six-lane road width, the 2.8-kilometre-long structure will fly over four junctions, namely Golconda Junction, Filmnagar Junction, OU Colony Junction and Whisper Valley Junction, thereby circumventing the signals en route and cutting down the commute time. The road witnesses heavy through traffic as well as traffic from core city to the IT hub housing the Hitech City and Financial District, the project specification for the flyover says.

Officials elaborate that the stretch sees three to four lakh passenger car units per day, and at least 16,000 PCUs per an hour during peak hours causing loss of time and fuel for commuters. Infrastructural interventions are required when the traffic crosses 9,000 PCUs per hour.

Widening of the existing road is ruled out due to lack of continuous right of way. Several religious structures obstruct the efforts to widen the 150-foot road to 200 feet up to Malkam Cheruvu, which necessitated the flyover. In order to avoid collision with the religious structures, the span size between pillars has been increased, engineers informed.

Construction of the flyover which began in April, 2018 has continued over three years’ time, with December 30 this year being the latest probable date of completion. About 93 per cent of the works have been completed so far, with all 74 pillars finished, along with 72 pier caps, 440 girders, 144 composite girders and 73 slabs, statement from GHMC informed.