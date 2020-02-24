Shabbir Ali flays Home Minister

Former Minister and Congress leader Mohd. Ali Shabbir has strongly opposed Home Minister Md. Mahmood Ali’s statement that Telangana Government would implement the National Population Register (NPR) in the new format.

Addressing a ‘mushaira’ held against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and NPR at Quli Qutub Shah Stadium here on on Monday night, he reiterated the allegation that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is a BJP ally and his government is ready to implement CAA, NRC and NPR in Telangana. He observed that the TRS opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament was only an attempt to mislead people, especially Muslims.

Similarly, the proposed resolution likely to be adopted in Assembly opposing the CAA would be another move to cheat people. “What is preventing Mr. Rao from making an open statement that the State government would not implement CAA, NRC and NPR,” he sought to know.

The Congress leader condemned Home Minister Mahmood Ali for his statement that NPR would be implemented in Telangana with six additional questions that require people to report the date and place of birth of their parents. He reminded that it was the Congress-led UPA government that had launched the population register in 2010 with 21 simple parameters and no community or individual had any objection to it.

However, the BJP government made it contentious by adding six new parameters which include Aadhaar number of the resident, voter ID, PAN, driving licence number and mobile phone and date and place of birth of parents and the last place of residence, Mr. Shabbir Ali stated. “Before asking people, let Mr. Rao and Mr. Mahmood Ali tell the date of birth of their parents and furnish documents to prove it”, he suggested.

He stated that all Congress-ruled States had announced that they would not implement CAA, NRC and NPR and sought to why Mr. Rao is not doing so. He also slammed MIM leader Waris Pathan for his controversial “15 crore versus 100 crore” remark made a rally in Karnataka recently. He accused the MIM leaders of helping the BJP in the implementation of communal agenda in the country.

“With his controversial remarks, MIM leader had tried to sabotage the Shaheenbagh and other anti-CAA protests. People belonging to all religions and communities are taking part in the anti-CAA protests. But Mr. Pathan, at the instance of BJP and RSS, has tried to give a wrong impression that anti-CAA agitation belongs to only one particular community,” the Congress leader observed.

Congress MP A. Revanth Reddy, Siasat Urdu daily Managing Editor Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, Youth Congress president M. Anil Kumar Yadav and other senior leaders participated in the protest mushaira.