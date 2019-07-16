Sexagenarian held for molesting UKG student

A 60-year-old man was arrested for sexually assaulting a UKG student in Peddamuntal village, 85 km from here, on Sunday evening.

Chengomul police of Vikarabad said Raikoti, an electrician, lured the girl to his house with the promise to allow her to play games on his phone.

“He showed porn videos to her before sexually assaulting her. The girl somehow managed to escape and told her mother about the incident after reaching home,” police said.

Following a complaint from the girl’s parents, a case under Section 376 (punishment for rape) and Section 3,5, 11 and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was booked. Raikoti was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.