Hyderabad

Sexagenarian held for molesting UKG student

more-in

A 60-year-old man was arrested for sexually assaulting a UKG student in Peddamuntal village, 85 km from here, on Sunday evening.

Chengomul police of Vikarabad said Raikoti, an electrician, lured the girl to his house with the promise to allow her to play games on his phone.

“He showed porn videos to her before sexually assaulting her. The girl somehow managed to escape and told her mother about the incident after reaching home,” police said.

Following a complaint from the girl’s parents, a case under Section 376 (punishment for rape) and Section 3,5, 11 and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was booked. Raikoti was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Comments
Related Topics Hyderabad
sexual assault & rape
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 16, 2019 12:59:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/sexagenarian-held-for-molesting-ukg-student/article28455123.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY