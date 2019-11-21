Sex determination test racket busted

With the arrest of a city-based gynaecologist and an autorickshaw driver, the Chaitanyapuri police on Thursday unearthed a racket which was illegally conducting pre-natal sex determination tests.

They were charging ₹9,000 for each patient to reveal the gender of the unborn child, inspector S Janaki Reddy said. The police raided Ushodaya Diagnostic Centre, following a complaint lodged by Dr. A. Bala Narender, Programme Officer for District Training.

“We found that three pregnant women were in the queue for the ultrasound test to identify the gender of their unborn child,” the officer said.

The auto driver, Anjaneyulu (33) from Srinagar Colony, used to bring the patients to the centre. Dr. Sarala’s assistant Ayesh Fatima was also arrested by the police.

A case under Section 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of IPC and Section 23 of Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act was booked against the trio.