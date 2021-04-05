Severity of COVID less post vaccination: Allu Aravind

HYDERABAD

05 April 2021 23:01 IST

Telugu film producer Allu Aravind, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus after taking first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, has urged people to get inoculated since it helps in mitigating severity of the disease.

Detailing the sequence of events prior to testing positive, Mr Aravind said he had visited a village with two friends after taking the first dose. While he and one of the two friends developed mild fever, which stayed for around three days, the other friend had to be admitted to hospital.

“The difference is, the person who got admitted to hospital had not taken the vaccine, while the two of us had been immunised,” the film producer said in a video clip, adding that he is an example that severity of COVID is less if vaccinated.

Advertising

Advertising

Around a week ago, Telangana’s Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao had said that health officials had come across a few cases of people testing positive despite taking two jabs. Citing the example of an 80-year-old man who had been immunised but was detected with the virus, Dr Rao had stressed that the infection would not be as severe after vaccination.