Several Uppal Bagayat plots have no bidders on Day 3

On the third and final day of the e-auction, several plots in Uppal Bagayat Layout put for sale by the HMDA, did not yield much interest from the bidders.
Though the highest bid was for ₹76,100 per square yard on Monday, a total 15 plots out of the 24 put for auction have not got any takers. The HMDA garnered ₹74.44 crore by way of auctioning nine plots, sources informed, who also attributed the lack of interest to extremely large size of the plots.
During the three days, the maximum price bid per square yard was ₹79,900, and the least was ₹30,200. Average price hovered between ₹41,000 and ₹50,000, a note from HMDA informed.
Total revenue earned by the urban development authority through the e-auction is around ₹365 crore.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.