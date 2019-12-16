Hyderabad

Several Uppal Bagayat plots have no bidders on Day 3

On the third and final day of the e-auction, several plots in Uppal Bagayat Layout put for sale by the HMDA, did not yield much interest from the bidders.

Though the highest bid was for ₹76,100 per square yard on Monday, a total 15 plots out of the 24 put for auction have not got any takers. The HMDA garnered ₹74.44 crore by way of auctioning nine plots, sources informed, who also attributed the lack of interest to extremely large size of the plots.

During the three days, the maximum price bid per square yard was ₹79,900, and the least was ₹30,200. Average price hovered between ₹41,000 and ₹50,000, a note from HMDA informed.

Total revenue earned by the urban development authority through the e-auction is around ₹365 crore.

