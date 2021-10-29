Several stray dogs ‘poisoned’ and buried

Narsapur Municipal Commissioner suspended pending inquiry

Taking cognisance of allegations of killing some street dogs by administering poisonous injections, Arvind Kumar, Secretary, Municipal Administration, has called for a report immediately.

Additional Collector, Local Bodies, Pratima Singh submitted a report to the Secretary in this regard on Thursday. According to sources, large number of street dogs were killed and buried in a ground in Narsapur municipal limits. The incident took place few days ago and came to light on Thursday. Peoples for Animals representatives Pruthvi and Goutam lodged a complaint alleging that municipal officials were responsible for the incident. Police registered a case. Carcasses of animals were dug and post-mortem was conducted by the officials of animal husbandry. It was alleged that more than 200 dogs were killed.

“The ground was dug, samples were collected from the carcasses and sent to forensic lab. To my knowledge it was stated that about 150 carcasses were there,” said an official from animal husbandry department on condition of anonymity.

Confirming the incident, Narsapur police said that they had received a complaint and large number of carcasses were found buried in the ground.

“The municipal officials were in no way connected with the incident. On the day of Dasara, a rabid dog bit some persons and dogs. Locals killed these dogs and buried them. We do not know who killed such a large number of dogs,” said the Municipal Commissioner in a video being circulated on social media.

When contacted, Ms. Pratima Singh said that she was asked to submit a report immediately and the report was submitted to the Secretary.

Municipal Commissioner Ashrith Kumar was suspended pending enquiry and orders were issued by the Commissioner and Director N. Satyanarayana on Thursday.