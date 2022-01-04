Several SRDP components up for completion in 2022

HYDERABAD

04 January 2022 20:07 IST

Combined cost of all the structures scheduled for release this year is estimated at ₹1,550 crore

The year 2022 may prove to be the most eventful for the GHMC in terms of infrastructural development, with several projects part of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) lined up for inauguration.

If everything goes as per plan, close to 15 components of the SRDP may be launched this year for public use, at several locations in the city. Some of them at major junctions have been under construction for several years now, creating severe traffic problems and roundabouts for the commuters, resulting in increased travel time.

A case in point is the LB Nagar junction, where a total six structures are under construction towards Chintalkunta and towards Bairamalguda. In much relief to the commuters, the Left Hand Side (LHS) flyover near Bairamalguda and the Right Hand Side (RHS) vehicle underpass of L.B. Nagar are dated for completion in February, 2022. The RHS flyover of the LB Nagar, work for which had been stalled for several months owing to land acquisition issues pertaining to a temple on the roadside, is scheduled for completion in March this year.

Construction of the second level flyover at Bairamalguda along with the LHS and RHS loops is likely to be completed by year-end. The longest flyover in the city at Shaikpet was the first structure to be launched this year as new year gift to the Western Hyderabad. This will be followed by the Road Under Bridge (RUB) at Tukaram Gate, also most likely to be completed this month.

The railway overbridge (ROB) at Kaitalapur, through scheduled for completion six months ago, has been held over due to the legal wrangle with a property owner against acquisition. Officials informed that only a ramp is pending in the whole structure, which could be taken up as soon as the court gives a go ahead. The completion, nevertheless, is tentatively scheduled for March this year, subject to the clearance of court case.

The flyover at Bahadurpura too is scheduled for completion in March, which would ease the traffic issues in the area.

More structures, including extension of the Chandrayangutta flyover, a six-lane flyover at Nagole, and multi-level flyovers/grade separators covering Botanical Garden, Kothaguda and Kondapur junctions are expected to be completed in June, while the ROB near Falaknuma could be ready by September as per the schedule. Construction of the 120-foot-wide road from Shilpa Layout towards Gachibowli Junction is likely to be completed by December.

The combined cost of all the structures scheduled for release this year, is estimated at ₹1,550 crore.