Several schools fall in line on fee payment

After Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s categorical statement on tuition fee for school children to be collected on monthly basis, and the subsequent orders from the government, several schools seem to be falling in line.

Parents from several schools have received messages saying fee would be collected monthly and those who have already paid the first term fee should agree to adjusting the same for the coming three months rather than asking for refund. The Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet, sent a message to parents, saying the payment mode has been revised and earlier mails on first term fee be ignored.

‘Phoenix Greens-School of Learning’ has put out a detailed message to parents, stating how they were continuing the last year’s fee structure. It said some parents had already remitted the first term fee and requested them to agree to adjustments in the future payments. However, those who are yet to pay will be charged on monthly basis only.

For several parents who paid the transport fee and food fee in advance for this term, the schools have requested them to support the transport employees and the caterers by not demanding the refund of the same for the unused period. “They are going through difficult period as well and we seek the support of parents to adjust the same in future payments so that people related to transport and catering departments are extended support,” Phoenix Greens urged the parents.

The Delhi Public School (DPS), Miyapur, Kennedy Global School and Jubilee Hills Public School also reacted similarly rolling back the enhanced fee structure and promised to adjust the same for those who had paid in advance. However, several schools still seem to be weighing their options on adjusting fee of other heads into the tuition fee.

The biggest fear of parents is that how the schools will adjust the fee from a variety of heads they charge like library fee, building fee, special fee, education fee and so on. Will they club all these and come out with a new fee structure or just charge the fee collected under the ‘tuition fee’ head till last year? “There is no clarity on this and we need to wait and see how the schools react. Will they twist the orders to their convenience or respect the government orders,” said a parent of a child in DRS International School.