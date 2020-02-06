Several property acquisition proposals cleared

GHMC Standing Committee has, during its meeting on Thursday, cleared several proposals for property acquisition on various stretches for road widening, bridges and link roads.

The stretches include those between Mallapur of Nacharam to proposed flyover at Maulali, Aurobindo SEZ to Chandanagar Railway Station road, Hitech City Phase-2 to Gachibowli, an 18-metre bridge between Jiyaguda and Kishanbagh, link road between Biodiversity Park and Hitech City road, Hitech City MMTS road junction to Ghousia Mosque, Pragathi Nagar Lake to Bowrampet, Nizampet crossroads to Hitech City via Vasant Nagar, Bapughat bridge to Atthapur Flyover parallel to Musi River, Malkaram Lake to Khajaguda Mainroad via Chitrpuri Colony, Miyapur Metro depot to Kondapur Mosque junction via IDPL and Employees Colony, and others.

The committee approved a total of 27 proposals, which also included a major decision to hand over the sanitation responsibilities to environmental engineers and municipal engineers. The duties were being discharged by the Health officials, who will now be devoted fully to food safety, and Basti Dawakhanas.

Decisions have also been taken to revise the monthly membership rates in GHMC playgrounds.