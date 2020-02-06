Hyderabad

Several property acquisition proposals cleared

more-in

GHMC Standing Committee has, during its meeting on Thursday, cleared several proposals for property acquisition on various stretches for road widening, bridges and link roads.

The stretches include those between Mallapur of Nacharam to proposed flyover at Maulali, Aurobindo SEZ to Chandanagar Railway Station road, Hitech City Phase-2 to Gachibowli, an 18-metre bridge between Jiyaguda and Kishanbagh, link road between Biodiversity Park and Hitech City road, Hitech City MMTS road junction to Ghousia Mosque, Pragathi Nagar Lake to Bowrampet, Nizampet crossroads to Hitech City via Vasant Nagar, Bapughat bridge to Atthapur Flyover parallel to Musi River, Malkaram Lake to Khajaguda Mainroad via Chitrpuri Colony, Miyapur Metro depot to Kondapur Mosque junction via IDPL and Employees Colony, and others.

The committee approved a total of 27 proposals, which also included a major decision to hand over the sanitation responsibilities to environmental engineers and municipal engineers. The duties were being discharged by the Health officials, who will now be devoted fully to food safety, and Basti Dawakhanas.

Decisions have also been taken to revise the monthly membership rates in GHMC playgrounds.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Hyderabad
Hyderabad
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 6, 2020 11:25:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/several-property-acquisition-proposals-cleared/article30755499.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY