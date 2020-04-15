Several positive cases sans symptoms

Mass testing using rapid diagnosis kits could reveal several COVID-19 positive cases in the city of Hyderabad, with no outward symptoms whatsoever experienced by the patients concerned. Evidence for the same is coming forth from the cases within the containment zones identified in the city, officials share.

Officials under the condition of anonymity confirmed that several family members and primary contacts of the persons with COVID-19 infection, have tested positive for the virus though there were no overt symptoms such as fever, cough, throat pain and breathlessness.

They all have been sent to the designated hospitals where treatment for the virus-infected patients is being given. “Doctors and medical staff of the hospitals are at a loss to understand what kind of treatment to give. They are simply administering vitamin supplements to bolster immunity, besides keeping them in isolation to arrest further spread of infection,” an official shared.

He recalled two instances where the patients who returned from Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz event were admitted to Gandhi Hospital. While one died, the other is recuperating. COVID-19 tests were run on all family members of both patients, and all tested positive. Strangely, none have showed any symptoms so far.

“We have identified more primary contacts who are not family members, but moved closely with the infected persons and their kin. We have counselled them and sent them for testing to the nearest quarantine centre,” an official in charge of a containment zone said.

Facing resistance

Due to their symptom-free status, officials are facing resistance from the persons concerned, first to get tested and then to get admitted in the hospital if tested positive. “The resistance is not without a reason. After getting tested, results arrive only after 24 hours, and during this time, the persons are not allowed to go home, which irks them,” shared another official, hoping that diagnosis process would get easier with arrival of rapid testing kits.

However, rapid mass tests could pose another challenge, fear officials, as the administrative machinery and infrastructure might not be able to cope with the number of positive cases with or without symptoms. “While it is a good thing that people have developed resistance to the virus, irresponsible behaviour on their part could result in the virus being spread to their contacts with compromised immunity. Hence, it is better that they be isolated,” said the official.