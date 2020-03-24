Several logistics issues confront IT/ITES firms

The sudden government order on late Monday afternoon imposing curfew from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day has created severe logistics issues for IT and ITES companies in the city.

As a precaution against COVID-19, many IT and ITES companies have already asked a bulk of their employees to work from home.

Since the IT and ITES are declared essential services, a small percentage of employees have been asked to come to work to handle some critical business functions and to support global services as the financial markets around the world are still functioning.

‘Little time to prepare’

“The sudden announcement of curfew from 7 p.m. today has not given enough time for companies to respond and make alternative arrangements. It also makes it difficult for employees to go back home during the curfew time,” said IT sector sources.

There is some confusion because the policemen on the road implementing the government orders may not be fully aware of the exemptions given to the IT sector, said an MNC representative.

While most MNCs have been proactive in ensuring close to 95% of employees work from home as a matter of their global policy, the government decision on short notice is putting the companies to further stress.

However, IT company sources have said they were doing their best to ensure both the employees and their business operations are protected while complying with the government orders. “In a quickly evolving situation, decisions are taken on the move and orders issued. But the information is not getting conveyed to all the impacted stakeholders and they are not getting enough time to comply with the orders and make appropriate arrangements to reach home before the curfew begins,” said another MNC official.