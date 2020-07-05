Several farmers denied Rythu Bandhu benefit

Paddy being sown in the fields of B. Shankar Reddy of Gudatipally in Siddipet district.

SIDDIPET

05 July 2020 23:38 IST

Farmer claims his family denied the benefit six times and the amount totals to ₹2.5 lakh

Baddam Shankar Reddy is a farmer from Gudatipally village in Akkannapet mandal. He and two of his family members own about 11 acres of land.

All the land records are in their name, but luck has not favoured them.

They have not been getting the Rythu Bandhu benefit for the last six times, which, according to them, was due to the fight with the government in the High Court for right compensation under Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act 2013 (LA Act - 2013).

Mr. Shankar Reddy claims that he and his family members are supposed to get a total of about ₹2.5 lakh under Rythu Bandhu for six times — first time ₹4,000 per acre and ₹5,000 from next time.

It was stated that as many as 61 farmers are eligible for Rythu Bandhu money for about 300 acres, spread across Gudatipally village, which would get submerged under Gouravelli reservoir.

These farmers had been making appeals with the district authorities since March 22, 2018, and had filed a petition in the High Court requesting to direct the government to extend the scheme to them.

The High Court had directed the authorities to examine the appeal by the district monitoring committee to look into the issue and take appropriate decision. On February 10, the farmers again filed a plea before the HC over violation of orders by the authorities. Only after that, on March 20, their appeal was presented before the committee chaired by the District Collector and forwarded to the government for a decision.

But, even after three months, nothing was communicated to the farmers. Recently, they again made an appeal with the authorities concerned to take a decision in this regard by explaining their plight.

We have already been facing several problems financially. Please issue us new pass books and sanction Rythu Bandhu to us at the earliest, they urged.