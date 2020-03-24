Hyderabad

Several families may give Ugadi pachchadi a miss

A vendor selling neem leaves and flowers anxiously waiting for customers ahead of Ugadi, on Tuesday.

A vendor selling neem leaves and flowers anxiously waiting for customers ahead of Ugadi, on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

People wary of stepping out due to the strict lockdown

Ugadi or the Telugu New Year called Sri Sharvari Nama Samvatsaram is set to be a low-key affair amid COVID-19 lockdown.

This will be the first time in memory when many Telugu families in Hyderabad will go without the Ugadi pachchadi as a strict lockdown is in force and people are wary of stepping out of homes. “We have jaggery, salt and tamarind at home, but getting neem flowers and raw mango are out of question now. We don’t want to risk going out. This year, there will be no pachchadi,” said Sailaja, a housewife.

“I will be making the smallest batch of Ugadi pachchadi as only our family is going to share it. I went to Miyapur on work and got a raw mango for ₹130. I had given up on the idea for marking Ugadi but changed the plan after getting the mango and banana,” said Vijaya, a resident of S.R. Nagar.

