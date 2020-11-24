Several employees absent for training camps

Several employees from various departments of the State government, allotted for polling duty in the GHMC elections, have played truant on the first session of the training held across different centres in the city on Tuesday.

As per sources, the absenteeism ranged between 25 to 40 per cent across various training centres, which led to the GHMC Commissioner and election authority D.S. Lokesh Kumar issuing an ultimatum to the absent polling staff.

Through a public statement, Mr. Lokesh Kumar said show-cause notices have been issued to the presiding officers and assistant presiding officers who have abstained from the training session.

For the benefit of the staff who could not attend on Tuesday, another training session will be conducted on Wednesday, the statement said. All the absentees should attend the coming session without fail, it warned.

Several employees are making rounds of the GHMC headquarters seeking exemption from the polling duty, which is not possible under any circumstances, it said. Stringent action would be taken against the absentee officials.