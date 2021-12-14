Several booked under Preventive Detention Act

Five youths who started off as electrical workers, erected poles and laid cables and wires, and later took to stealing expensive work material, were booked under Preventive Detention Act for habitual offences.

According to Rachakonda police, Dharavath Suresh, Mudavath Tirupathi, Bhukya Venkatesh, Korra Lokesh and Korra Rakesh, all hailing from Jangaon were involved in a theft last month in Bibinagar police limits. From selling the bulk of aluminium wire bundles, power cables and electric meters, they made about ₹ 8.25 lakh.

Their seven other offences in the year were also at Bhongir, Bommalaramaram and Yadagirigutta police limits.

The Hyderabad city police booked one S. Lakhan Singh, a resident of Mangalhat, for offences under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. He was earlier booked under the Act in 2014.