Seven-year-old boy drowns in under construction open drain

A seven-year-old boy drowned after he slipped and fell into an under construction open drain, with no retaining walls, near Anand Nagar, on Saturday.

Anand Sai was said to have been playing in the area.

Soon after the incident came to light, locals raised an alarm and a phalanx and a team from the Secunderabad Fire Station reached the spot, and launched a rescue effort, under way for approximately two-and-a-half hours. According to Station Officer, SFS, Mohan Rao, the Fire department received a call at 10.19 a.m. after which the team rushed and assisted the police. The department also called swimmers to join the rescue effort.

“The area comes under the Cantonment Board. The nala had been dug as part of the ongoing civic work. It appears that the child wanted to take a closer look. And he seems to have slipped into the water. We tried to partially stop the flow of water using sand bags. We were able to retrieve the body after more than two hours,” Mr. Rao said.

According to Bowenpally inspector K. Ravi Kumar, the victim’s father Anjaneyulu is an RTC bus driver. “A case under Section 304 – Part II was booked against the contractor, Ramu,” Mr. Kumar said, adding that the contractor was not taken into custody yet. An investigation is in progress. There were allegations that proper precautions and safety measures, including barricading, were not adhered to.