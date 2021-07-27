HyderabadHYDERABAD 27 July 2021 21:20 IST
Comments
Seven unauthorised constructions pulled down
Updated: 27 July 2021 21:20 IST
7 illegal constructions razed
Seven unauthorised constructions have been pulled down in the city on Tuesday by special task force teams of GHMC, constituted as per the TS-bPASS Act, a press note from GHMC informed. The teams, headed by two enforcement officers, carried out the demolitions in five circles of the L.B. Nagar Zone, the note said.
More In Hyderabad
Read more...