Seven unauthorised constructions pulled down

HYDERABAD

27 July 2021 21:20 IST

7 illegal constructions razed

Seven unauthorised constructions have been pulled down in the city on Tuesday by special task force teams of GHMC, constituted as per the TS-bPASS Act, a press note from GHMC informed. The teams, headed by two enforcement officers, carried out the demolitions in five circles of the L.B. Nagar Zone, the note said.

Advertising

Advertising