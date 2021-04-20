Seven transgenders held on extortion charge

Hyderabad

20 April 2021 00:51 IST

Banjara Hills police on Monday arrested seven transgenders, who were allegedly involved in extortion from the passers-by in the area.

The accused are, Ch Nithya (25), S. Sweety (30), B Shallu (30), Sk. Fatheema (27), M Priya (22), Md. Simran Fathima (22), and Diksha (22), all residents of Indira Nagar in Banjara Hills.

On Sunday, one Mohammed Raheem, a driver from Addagutta, approached police stating that while coming towards Banjara Hills from Jubilee Hills check post, a group of transgenders stopped his vehicle and demanded money.

"They forcefully took Rs. 1000 from his pocket, which was my hard earned money. When I asked for the money, they abused me in filthy language and threatened with dire consequences," the victim told police.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered and the accused were identified and arrested. They were remanded to judicial custody.