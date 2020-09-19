Seven of Health Minister’s personal staff test positive

Seven members of Health Minister Eatala Rajender’s personal staff have tested positive for COVID-19. The Minister, however, was found to be coronavirus-free. “The Health Minister does not have any symptoms. He has been taking precautions,” Mr Rajender’s office said.

The seven who tested positive include two gunmen, two drivers, two personal attendants, and an assistant. The cases were detected Thursday onwards. It was learnt that none among the seven have severe infection and thus, are in home isolation. Mr Rajender is continuing to go about his business. On Saturday, he reviewed development works in Huzurabad, his constituency, with Panchayat Raj department officials.