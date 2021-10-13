Seven new judges for Telangana High Court

The strength of judges in the High Court for the State of Telangana has gone up from the present 11 to 18 with the Union government on Wednesday appointing seven new judges.

A notification to this extent was issued by Ministry of Law and Justice announcing appointment of seven new judges for Telangana HC. The newly appointed HC judges in the order of seniority are Perugu Sree Sudha, Chillakur Sumalatha, Gurijala Radha Rani, Munnuri Laxman, Noonsavath Tukaramji, Addula Venkateshwara Reddy and Patolla Madhavi Devi.

Among the present 11 judges (including the Chief Justice), Justice T. Amarnath Goud was recently transferred to Tripura High Court. He is yet to assume charge there. Already, Justice Ujjal Bhuyan of Bombay High Court was transferred to Telangana High Court. He is yet to assume office.