Seven more Omicron cases detected in Telangana

Hyderabad

28 December 2021 21:34 IST

New COVID cases at 228 and one more death reported

Seven new Omicron cases, one case from Monday, took the tally of the virulent mutant SARS-CoV2 cases to 62 in Telangana, according to the health bulletin released by the Medical department on Tuesday evening. The State recorded 228 new cases of COVID-19 taking the total to 6,81,072. One person succumbed to the disease taking the toll to 4,024 in the State. Health officials pegged the case fatality rate at .59%

The number of people in isolation or under treatment is pegged at 3,459. The number of tests has gone up over the past few days with 41,678 tests being conducted on Tuesday. Reports of 4,828 samples are awaited.

Out of the 165 air passengers flying in from at-risk countries, four tested positive for the virus and their samples have been sent for genome sequencing. Four cases were discovered in the course of random testing on air passengers flying in from not-at-risk countries. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area recorded 110 cases which is a new high after the second wave waned. Medchal recorded 20 cases, Rangareddy 19 cases, and Suryapet recorded 11 cases.

Advertising

Advertising