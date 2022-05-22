Nine killed in four separate road accidents

The car that fell off the flyover after being allegedly hit by another car near the Khammam bypass road in Warangal early on Sunday morning, leading to the death of a couple. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

May 22, 2022 21:02 IST

Warangal/Bhadradri-Kothagudem/Nalgonda

Nine persons were killed in four separate road accidents in the old undivided Warangal and Khammam and Nalgonda districts early this morning.

A 45-year-old man identified as Saraiah, a government employee, and his wife Sujatha, 35, were killed when the car they were travelling in plunged off a flyover after being hit by another car in Hanamkonda in the early hours of the day, police said.

One more occupant of the car suffered grievous injuries in the ghastly road accident. He was admitted to the MGM hospital in Warangal. The Subedari police registered a case and are investigating.

In a hit-and-run case, three occupants of an autorickshaw including two women and the driver of the vehicle were killed when an unidentified vehicle rammed the autorickshaw at Bollikunta village under Mamnoor police station limits near Warangal early this morning. The bodies of the victims were found scattered on the roadside along with the mangled remains of the autorickshaw by the passersby at the break of dawn.

In a separate accident, two persons were fatally knocked down by a coal-laden tipper truck at Dasu Tanda in Tekulapally mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district just before dawn.

The deceased hailed from Yerraigudem village in the same mandal. They were returning home after attending a wedding ceremony when tragedy struck them.

Two persons were killed on the spot when their motorcycle collided with a truck near Balnepally village in Adavidevulapally police limits of Nalgonda district on Sunday.

Police identified the victims as Jakkula Venkanna, a registered medical practitioner, 45, and Banoth Ranga, a car driver, 28, both residents of Balnepally village.

According to the police, the accident took place around 3.30 p.m., when the motorcycle reportedly being driven at high speed lost control and collided with a truck that was coming in the opposite direction. The victims were also not wearing a helmet, and they suffered severe head injuries and breathed their last at the accident site.