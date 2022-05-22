Seven killed in three separate road accidents

(Add nalgonda report to copy and take it with dateline Warangal/ Khammam/ Nalgonda)

Warangal/Bhadradri-Kothagudem/Nalgonda

Seven persons were killed in three separate road accidents in the old undivided Warangal and Khammam districts early this morning.

A 45-year-old man identified as Saraiah, a government employee, and his wife Sujatha, 35, were killed when the car they were travelling in plunged off a flyover after being hit by another car in Hanamkonda in the early hours of the day, police said.

One more occupant of the car suffered grievous injuries in the ghastly road accident. He was admitted to the MGM hospital in Warangal. The Subedari police registered a case and are investigating.

In a hit-and-run case, three occupants of an autorickshaw including two women and the driver of the vehicle were killed when an unidentified vehicle rammed the autorickshaw at Bollikunta village under Mamnoor police station limits near Warangal early this morning. The bodies of the victims were found scattered on the roadside along with the mangled remains of the autorickshaw by the passersby at the break of dawn.

In a separate accident, two persons were fatally knocked down by a coal-laden tipper truck at Dasu Tanda in Tekulapally mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district just before dawn.

The deceased hailed from Yerraigudem village in the same mandal. They were returning home after attending a wedding ceremony when tragedy struck them.

Two persons were killed on the spot when their motorcycle collided with a truck near Balnepally village in Adavidevulapally police limits of Nalgonda district on Sunday.

Police identified the victims as Jakkula Venkanna, a registered medical practitioner, 45, and Banoth Ranga, a car driver, 28, both residents of Balnepally village.

According to the police, the accident took place around 3.30 p.m., when the motorcycle reportedly being driven at high speed lost control and collided with a truck that was coming in the opposite direction. The victims were also not wearing a helmet, and they suffered severed head injuries and breathed their last at the accident site.