Seven juveniles among nine nine held in Hyderabad for murder

A gang of nine, including seven juveniles, were apprehended in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 22-year-old man reported earlier this week in Santosh Nagar.

Police said that their animosity, rooted in a past dispute, unfolded during a religious procession on November 20. “A minor altercation between one of the juveniles and the deceased, Mohit Khan’s brother escalated, leading to a confrontation between the two groups. The juveniles, armed with a knife, ambushed Mohit Khan and repeatedly stabbed him to death,” said the police.

The police booked a case and arrested the gang by recovering the murder weapon, mobile phones, and a motorcycle from them.

