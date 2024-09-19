Seven injured in an explosion in Kishanbagh

Seven from a family sustained injuries in an explosion at a residence in the bylanes of Kishanbagh, Bahadurpura on Wednesday (September 18) afternoon.

The explosion was triggered by country-made crackers, (colloquially known as garlic cracker or lehsun patakha) stored in the house in large quantity. “Due to the impact of the explosion, the asbestos sheet roof collapsed and fell on the family members, leading to critical head injuries among others,” Bahadurpura Inspector R. Raghunath said.

The locals and police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured family members to Osmania General Hospital for treatment.

According to the police, the owner of the house Waseem is a needle worker (embroider) in Panjagutta and was involved in the business of making small-sized firecrackers for sale during festive season. “He had stored these crackers in his house and when they exploded, the sound waves caused the roof to fall. No traces of flames were observed in the preliminary examination of the place,” the official explained.

The man lived with his wife and two children. At the time of the incident Waseem and the children were not present at the residence. His sisters and other relatives were present at the residence when the explosion happened.

The Bahadurpura police booked a case while the Clues team picked up the explosive material from the spot for further investigation.

