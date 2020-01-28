Seven independents join TRS

Seven independents, including TRS rebels, who have been elected corporators of the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar have joined the TRS in the presence of Minister for Municipal Administration K Taraka Rama Rao in Hyderabad on Tuesday.
After the completion of the counting process and announcement of MCK results, Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar took the initiative and motivated the seven independents to join the party. Accordingly, corporators K. Bhooma Goud, Ilender Yadav and Akula Narmada, who have won on All India Forward Bloc tickets and independents K Anjaiah, S Madhavi, A Rajashekhar and L Swapna have joined the TRS.
With the joining of seven independents, the TRS strength in MCK had increased to 40 divisions out of total 60 divisions. On Monday, the TRS had won from 33 divisions.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.