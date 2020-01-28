Hyderabad

Seven independents join TRS

Seven independent corporators of Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar joining the Telangana Rashtra Samithi in the presence of TRS working president and Minister for IT K Taraka Rama Rao in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

| Photo Credit: By arrangement

They include three TRS rebel candidates

Seven independents, including TRS rebels, who have been elected corporators of the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar have joined the TRS in the presence of Minister for Municipal Administration K Taraka Rama Rao in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

After the completion of the counting process and announcement of MCK results, Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar took the initiative and motivated the seven independents to join the party. Accordingly, corporators K. Bhooma Goud, Ilender Yadav and Akula Narmada, who have won on All India Forward Bloc tickets and independents K Anjaiah, S Madhavi, A Rajashekhar and L Swapna have joined the TRS.

With the joining of seven independents, the TRS strength in MCK had increased to 40 divisions out of total 60 divisions. On Monday, the TRS had won from 33 divisions.

