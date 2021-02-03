Seven held for murder of woman

HYDERABAD

03 February 2021 00:12 IST

Accused suspected woman of practising black magic

The Chotuppal Rural police on Tuesday arrested seven persons in connection with a kidnap and murder case.

According to the police, Nenavath Bujji (45), a farmer by occupation, and resident of Gandhinagar thanda, was murdered after which a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 120 – B, 302 and 506, was registered.

The accused have been identified as Megavath Narsimha (30), who is in the poultry business, Megavath Nagesh (26), a lorry driver, Megavath Baddu (65), a tractor driver, Korra Shanker (45), also a tractor driver, Angothu Seetharam (45), a lorry driver, K Naresh (23), a student, and Megavath Bangari (60), a coolie. Two others, identified as G Rajashekhar Reddy and Veeramalla Swamy are absconding.

After a string of unfortunate events which befell Narasimha, such as his brother’s death due to electrocution, his wife falling ill, and him sustaining losses in business, the accused started believing that the victim knew ‘sorcery’, police said. He hatched a conspiracy to kill the victim and took the other accused into confidence. On January 31, the accused told his brother-in-law and accused Korra Shanker, and father-in-law Angothu Seetharam to find a place to do away with the victim. He also gave his car to the other accused so that they could wait at the outskirts of the thanda. The accused kept a watch on the victim’s movements.Police said that Narasimha and his father-in-law Seetharam took the victim to the top of a hillock where Narasimha smashed her head with a rock. The duo then strangled the victim with her own sari.