Seven held for kidnapping

Hyderabad

05 July 2021 20:22 IST

A timber merchant was abducted and also timber taken from his depot

Seven persons were arrested by the LB Nagar police on Monday in connection with the kidnapping of a timber depot owner, who was dropped near Medchal and forced to board a bus to Nagpur last week.

Police seized two four-wheelers, two mobile phones and 219 cubic feet of teak wood from the possession of the accused.

The accused have been identified as 37-year-old businessman Mohammed Luqman Fazlani and 40-year-old businessman Mohammed Tarique Ameen Fazlani from Rajendra Nagar, 35-year-old resident of Habib Nagar Mohammed Nadeem, 34-year-old resident of Khairatabad Mohammed Shakoor Sayani, 41-year-old resident of Charminar Mohammed Imran, 41-year-old resident of Attapur Mohammed Imran Ghazi and 55-year-old driver Santhosh Masi from Attapur.

On July 2, the accused persons entered 43-year-old Mohd Arif Akbani’s shop at Defence Colony on Karmanghat road, switched off the CC camera and asked him to pay the owed amounts to them.

“But Arif Akbani told them that it was they who owed him money and they have to repay him. On that they got annoyed and kidnapped him forcibly in a car. At the same time, they have taken away the teak wood from the shop in one DCM vehicle and one Ashok Leyland truck. On enquiry they learnt the name of the accused as Luqman and Thariq and his associates,” police said.