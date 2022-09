ADVERTISEMENT

Sleuths of the Customs Department on Wednesday apprehended seven persons for allegedly attempting to smuggle one lakh cigarettes and 100 e-cigarettes valued at approximately ₹ 11 lakh.

The accused had arrived in Hyderabad by means of flights GF274, 6E025, FZ435, and G9458. The cigarettes and e-cigarettes were seized and an investigation is underway.