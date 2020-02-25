Seven get life term for double murder

The court of Principal District and Sessions Judge, Nalgonda, M.V. Ramesh on Tuesday sentenced seven persons to life, for double murder in a 2017 land dispute case. All the seven – Doti Pandraiah and his two sons D. Mallesh and D. Akkalaiah, Doti Venkatesham and his three sons D. Saidulu, D. Kiran, D. Bharath - were found guilty of rioting, criminal conspiracy and murder.
The case pertained to the ownership of 2.25 acre agriculture land on the outskirts of Kurampally village in Kanagal mandal, by Dasari Yadaiah, who had another 11 acres adjacent to the disputed property. Doti Manemma, who was separated from her husband Akkalaiah, had sold the land to Yadaiah, without informing the family.
Irked over the land deal, Akkalaiah and his brother Pandraiah and their sons killed two sons of Yadaiah – Dasari Anjaneyulu and Annamaiah. A fine of ₹1. 80 lakh was also imposed on them.
