Hyderabad

Seven from GHMC area test positive

The number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana touched 1016 as seven more cases were reported on Wednesday, all from GHMC limits.

Unlike previous days, the break-up of cases from all districts was not mentioned in the medical bulletin issued by the Health department on Wednesday. However, it was stated said that 11 districts including Siddipet and Mulugu have become COVID-free.

Of the 1016 cases till date, 582 are active with 409 patients discharged and 25 deaths.

Among those admitted in Gandhi Hospital, 10 are in ICU. As per information provided by Health Minister Eatala Rajender’s office, the 10 are suffering from co-morbid conditions. While two are undergoing dialysis, two others have cancer and four suffer from heart ailments. One is on ventilator support and four provided oxygen support.

Meanwhile, two patients, a mother-daughter duo of Bhupalpally town were discharged. They were prime contacts of a Markaz returnee who is still undergoing treatment.

