Seven cases against rumour-mongers

The Hyderabad police on Saturday registered four cases against people spreading rumours about the Coronavirus outbreak and nationwide lockdown.

Speaking to The Hindu, Hyderabad Crimes ACP KVM Prasad said that for the past few days some people are posting false messages on social media that all doctors of a corporate hospital were tested COVID-19 positive, and that a large number of people gathered outside Mecca Masjid after Friday prayers - and similar messages to create panic among people. He said that a person imitated Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar’s voice and circulated the audio file on WhatsApp stating ‘Anjani Kumar’s speech regarding COVID-19’. “Many people are also circulating the messages on various social media platforms that lockdown is extended for the next two months. Stringent action will be taken against those spreading such false messages," Mr. Prasad said, adding that in the last two day they have registered seven such cases. The rumour-mongers will be identified and arrested soon, the officer added.

Rifle Association president held

Telangana Rifle Association president Amit Sanghi was arrested by Banjara Hills police on Saturday for criminal intimidation and violation of Arms Act. On March 22 night, the accused reached home in an inebriated condition, threatened his wife, Reeta Sanghi, with a firearm over family disputes. Amit also took her licensed pistol into his possession. “The couple picked up an argument over family disputes, following which he took out the firearm and threatened her,” Sub-Inspector Ravinder Ajmera said. Based on Ms. Reeta’s complaint, a case under relevant sections of the IPC and the Arms Act was registered against her husband, who was arrested on Saturday around 2 p.m., Mr. Ajmera said.

Wine dealers’ complaint

Telangana Wine Dealers Association on Saturday said that liquor addicts are trying to break open the closed wine shops and steal the stocks. In a representation to Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar, association president D Venkateshwara Rao requested the police to inform the matter to patrolling police officers to keep a watch on the wine shops.

Over 2,200 wine shops and hundreds of bars and restaurants are shut owing to nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of Coronavirus.