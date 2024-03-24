ADVERTISEMENT

Seven booked on charges of trying to abet malpractice in SSC exam

March 24, 2024 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - KHAMMAM

Two correspondents and two private school teachers were reportedly caught trying to pass answer slips to candidates

The Hindu Bureau

The Kusumanchi police on Sunday registered a case against seven persons, including a minor boy, on charges of trying to abet malpractices during the SSC public exam at a designated centre in the mandal headquarters on Saturday.

Acting on a complaint filed by the headmaster of the Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) in Kusumanchi, the police booked them under Section 188 of the IPC and section 8 of The Telangana Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractices and Unfair Means) Act, 1997 and 511 r/w 34 of the IPC, sources said.

Sources added that two correspondents of private schools and two private teachers were among those booked on charges of trying to handover answer slips to their relatives during the SSC exam at the ZPHS centre on Saturday.

