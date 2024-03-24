GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Seven booked on charges of trying to abet malpractice in SSC exam

Two correspondents and two private school teachers were reportedly caught trying to pass answer slips to candidates

March 24, 2024 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kusumanchi police on Sunday registered a case against seven persons, including a minor boy, on charges of trying to abet malpractices during the SSC public exam at a designated centre in the mandal headquarters on Saturday.

Acting on a complaint filed by the headmaster of the Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) in Kusumanchi, the police booked them under Section 188 of the IPC and section 8 of The Telangana Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractices and Unfair Means) Act, 1997 and 511 r/w 34 of the IPC, sources said.

Sources added that two correspondents of private schools and two private teachers were among those booked on charges of trying to handover answer slips to their relatives during the SSC exam at the ZPHS centre on Saturday.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.