Settle flood claims fast, says IRDAI

HYDERABAD

21 October 2020 23:17 IST

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has directed insurers to take steps for expeditious settlement of claims coming from the flood affected areas in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring states.

Issuing guidelines, pertaining to the claims, to all general insurance and standalone health insurance companies, it said the floods had caused immense loss to property in parts of the states.

Towards quick registration and disposal of claims, IRDAI asked the insurers to nominate a senior officer at the company level who would act as a nodal officer for the affected States. The nodal officer is required to coordinate receipt, processing and settlement of all eligible claims. He/she should contact Chief Secretary/officer concerned immediately and be in regular contact thereafter.

Advertising

Advertising

Similarly, district level nodal officer may be appointed in the affected districts to liaise with Collector/district administration, a circular from IRDAI said. The regulator wanted the insurers to give publicity to contact particulars of the nodal officer, on their websites, through media and the State government channels, to enable immediate filing of claims. In addition, 24/7 helplines may be set up, the Authority said.

“It needs to be ensured that all claims are surveyed immediately and claim payments/on account payments are disbursed at the earliest and in any case not exceeding the stipulated time-line.”