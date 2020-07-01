Setting a GOAL for tribal youth

Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs in association with Facebook India Pvt. Ltd. has launched a digitally-enabled training programme called ‘GOAL’ (Going Online As Leaders) across the country to personally train and provide internship programmes to 5,000 tribal youth.
Online applications are being sought from tribal youth of the age group of 18-35 years who are interested in business, education, health, politics, entrepreneurship, arts, research, and life skills, among others. They can register their names on the tribal welfare ministry’s website goal.tribal.gov.in.
Selected candidates will be provided training for nine months using digital technologies, including internship opportunities in reputed organisations.
They will be given a smartphone with internet access for a year and certificates will be issued to candidates after successful completion of the programme. Work opportunities will also be provided in reputed private and government organisations to deserving candidates.
The tribal affairs ministry also seeks online applications from teachers and principals of Eklavya Model Residential Schools in Telangana and experts in the field of business, education, health, politics, dance, culture, and entrepreneurship, among others, to train tribal youth in the above fields.
Interested mentors are requested to register their names on the ministry’s website. For further details, candidates can write to facebook-goal@tribal.gov.in.
