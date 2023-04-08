‘Set up vigilance committee at GHMC level for SC, ST Act enforcement’

April 08, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chairman of National Commission for Safai Karmacharis, M.Venkatesan directed the members of District Level Vigilance & Monitoring Committee to approach sanitation workers from time to time, gather information about their issues, and report to the officials concerned for action.

Mr.Venkatesan is in the city on a three-day visit, during which he convened a review meeting at GHMC headquarters with workers and officials, and passed directions for stringent action against officials who wantonly resort to harassment of workers.

He asked the workers to bring the issues of harassment by superiors to the Commission’s notice when higher authorities fail in the redressal of the same. The district-level Vigilance & Monitoring Committee has the responsibility to find out the issues faced by sanitation workers and report them to the officials concerned, Mr.Venkatesan remarked. If needed, a vigilance committee may be set up in GHMC to enforce the SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Interacting with the workers, he enquired about wages paid, ESI facility, EPF, health facilities, and safety kits. He advised the workers to ensure that the names on the EPF identity cards match with the name on Aadhaar card.

Workers brought to the Commission’s notice issues pertaining to strict enforcement of attendance, laxity in service at ESI Hospital, and wilful harassment by a few sanitation field assistants. They also apprised the commission of the facilities, including medical checkups, safety kits and others, a statement from GHMC informed.

GHMC Commissioner D.S.Lokesh Kumar said strict disciplinary action is being taken if harassment is proven in the inquiry. A request will be made to the government for the constitution of Vigilance & Monitoring Committee at the GHMC level, he said, apprising the Commission of measures taken for welfare of sanitation workers.

Before the meeting, Mr.Venkatesan paid a surprise visit to the Valmiki Colony in Sultanshahi area of Charminar Zone, and enquired about the issues faced by Safai Karmacharis. The colony residents sought resolution to the drainage issue, and a basthi dawakhana for the colony, which the zonal commissioner agreed to address.