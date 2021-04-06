Set aside 50% beds for coronavirus patients, corporate hospitals told

DPH advises opening of COVID care centres at hotels, postponing elective surgeries

Corporate hospitals in Telangana have been asked to reserve 50% of beds for COVID-19 patients. The suggestion was offered during a meeting of the hospital managements with Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao here on Tuesday even as admission of COVID patients in ICUs and other wards is on the rise.

From 361 ICU beds and 1,133 beds overall in government and private hospitals on March 1 this year, the occupancy had increased to 1,257 and 4,670, respectively, by Monday.

Mild cases

Besides, the managements were asked to open COVID Care Centres at hotels to admit patients with mild form of the infection. This strategy had been implemented last year too.

Usually, patients with mild form of COVID are advised to isolate at home and undergo treatment. However, some get anxious and seek admission in hospitals to be in safe hands. If they are accommodated at hotels rather than in hospitals, beds in healthcare facilities can be kept available for emergency COVID and non-COVID patients.

Dr Srinivasa Rao said that 86 COVID care centres of government have been opened across the State for people who do not have space for isolation at home. The senior official has also asked the managements to postpone elective (non-emergency) surgeries.