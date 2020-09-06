Session on job opportunities for LGBT+ community

British Deputy High Commission, Hyderabad, and Moberra Foundation on Sunday organised an open house session on enhancing employability and job opportunities for the LGBT+ community. The online discussion was hosted to commemorate the second anniversary of the scrapping of Section 377 of the IPC and was attended by around 50 participants, mostly members and allies of LGBT+ community.

Human resource leaders from companies like IBM and NATWEST Group, and IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan participated in the discussion that allowed open conversations for the community with leaders directing them towards better employment opportunities and conducive workplace policies. “Speakers shared their workplace policies like hiring, safe spaces, engaging with wider community externally and government’s support and welfare on both employment and wider policy framework,” a release said.

“Like in the UK, India has now seen significant progress on LGBT+ rights. We are proud to work with a number of Indian organisations committed to promoting and advancing LGBT+ rights. This event is another step in that direction,” British Deputy High Commissioner to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Andrew Fleming said.